Dr. Emily Tuchman, Doctor of Internal Medicine at Northwestern Glenview Outpatient Center, joins Dean for this week’s health update. Dr. Tuchman gives a COVID update and talks about how to stay healthy. Then Dr. Tuchman talks about how to set yourself up for healthy eating and working out plans for the new year.

[audiohttps://serve.castfire.com/s:northwestern_medicine_KEiLn/audio/4476755/4476755_2024-01-07-182055.64kmono.mp3 ]