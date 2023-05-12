Dr. Fan Caprio, Neurologist and Medical Director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, joins John Williams to discuss what Northwestern is doing to provide stroke care. Dr. Caprio talks about the main types of strokes, how you can recognize the signs of a stroke, what the risk factors are for a stroke, and the one thing that people should know about stroke.
