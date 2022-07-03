Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean Richards for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most talks about how we might be in a calm before the storm period with variants starting to spread. Then Dr. Most provides an update on what new vaccines could be available to fight the different variants. With 4th of July weekend here Dr. Most gives firework safety tips so you can avoid serious injury. And of course, Dr. Most answers listener questions!

