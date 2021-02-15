Dr. Kevin Most: How to prep for your coronavirus vaccination

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines sit in a box at a vaccination center established at the Triton College in River Grove, Illinois, on February 3, 2021. – The site is the second large-scale vaccination center in Cook County, which includes the city of Chicago. More than 4,000 vaccines are expected to be given at that location on a weekly basis. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. During today’s appearance, Dr. Most helped listeners by letting them know how to prepare for the COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Should you sleep more the night before? Can you eat or drink ahead of the appointment? Should you avoid taking your daily medication and/or vitamins? Dr. Most provides answers, and takes questions from listeners as well.

