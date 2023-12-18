Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most talk about the increase in hospitalizations due to COVID, flu, and RSV, how long you can safely take medications for weight loss, and a spike of heart attacks and strokes around the holidays. He also discusses how new COVID vaccines are created and attainable New Year’s resolutions.
