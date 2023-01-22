Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most starts this week off by giving a quick COVID update and why it is still important to be up to date on your COVID shots. Then Dr. Most talks about what leads to heart problems and shares healthy heart tips. And of course Dr. Most answers listener questions.
