Dr. James Chandler, Neurosurgeon at Northwestern Medicine and co-director of the Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, joins Anna to talk about his work at Northwestern, what we should know about the Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, how the Malnati Brain Tumor Institute is improving outcomes for people with brain tumors, how the Malnati Brain Tumor Institute is driving better treatments, what should you do if you have been diagnosed with a brain tumor, and what a person should look for when selecting treatment for a brain tumor.
Click for more.)