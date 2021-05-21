How the Malnati Brain Tumor Institute is improving outcomes for people with brain tumors

Health
Posted: / Updated:

Northwestern Medicine logo

Dr. James Chandler, Neurosurgeon at Northwestern Medicine and co-director of the Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, joins Anna to talk about his work at Northwestern, what we should know about the Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, how the Malnati Brain Tumor Institute is improving outcomes for people with brain tumors, how the Malnati Brain Tumor Institute is driving better treatments, what should you do if you have been diagnosed with a brain tumor, and what a person should look for when selecting treatment for a brain tumor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular