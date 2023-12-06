Dr. Raja Mutharasan, the medical director of Northwestern Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute at Palos Hospital, joins Lisa Dent to discuss what people should know about the amount of caffeine that are put in some popular drinks, and how much one can consume before it becomes deadly.
“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka