How important is the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot?

FILE – A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., on Sept. 14, 2021. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why it’s so important for you to to get your COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and why breakthrough cases are still happening.

“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”

