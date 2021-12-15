How important is the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot?

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why it’s so important for you to to get your COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and why breakthrough cases are still happening.
“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”
