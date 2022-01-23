How accurate are at-home, rapid COVID tests?

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to give a weekly COVID-19 update and talk about the continued importance of getting vaccinated. Dr. Most also answers questions from listeners; including how long you can test positive after infection and the accuracy of at-home, rapid COVID tests.
