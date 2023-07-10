Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most explains who will have access to the FDA’s new Alzheimer’s drug, a possible new side effect of taking too much aspirin, and a concert to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association featuring Jay Allen. He also talks about a possible link between colon cancer and aspirin and answers listeners’ questions.

For more information about Jay Allen’s benefit concert and purchase tickets, visit their website: Jay Allen Concert to Benefit the Alzheimer’s Association