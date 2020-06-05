Listen Now
How does a COVID-19 vaccine make its way to market under an accelerated timeline?

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

Infectious disease specialist & Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, Dr. Irfan Hafiz joins Roe Conn to discuss how an accelerated COVID-19 vaccine gets to market and the efficacy of a Harvard-led hydroxychloroquine -and a related form, chloroquine- study that found no benefits against coronavirus and increased the risk patients developing irregular heart rhythms and dying.

