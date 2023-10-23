Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most talks about a new way to measure the severity of a concussion and a scale that measures an individual’s addiction to the internet. He also discusses different methods of intermittent fasting, a closer look at a drug that supposedly mimics exercise, and the effects of fructose on the body.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction