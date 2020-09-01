How do ‘underlying conditions’ impact COVID-19 mortality rates?

Dr. Ben Singer, pulmonary & critical care specialist at Northwestern Medicine, joins Roe Conn to discuss a CDC report finding that 94% Of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. had underlying conditions, the question of whether or not a mask should be worn in a public bathroom, and answer questions from callers.
