How do ‘underlying conditions’ impact COVID-19 mortality rates?

In this undated photo provided by the Illinois National Guard a first responder is tested for COVID-19 at a drive through testing facility in Chicago. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Illinois National Guard via AP)

Dr. Ben Singer, pulmonary & critical care specialist at Northwestern Medicine, joins Roe Conn to discuss a CDC report finding that 94% Of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. had underlying conditions, the question of whether or not a mask should be worn in a public bathroom, and answer questions from callers.

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
