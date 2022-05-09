Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared details about when to get the COVID booster and if long haul symptoms affect kids. He also talked about seasonal depression and how lack of sleep could influence your weight. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com.

