How contact tracing can help stop the spread of COVID-19

Illustration picture shows the logo of a call center for ‘contact tracing’, where phonecalls are made to map how many people in Brussels have contracted Covid-19, Friday 08 May 2020 in Brussels. Belgium is in its eighth week of confinement, but also the week of the stage 1A of the deconfinement plan in the ongoing corona virus crisis. BELGA PHOTO LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Sadiya Khan, assistant professor of cardiology and epidemiology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a Northwestern Medicine cardiologist and epidemiologist, joins Anna to tell us everything you ever wanted to know about contact tracing.

