How close are we to a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine?

Dr. Michael Bauer, medical director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins guest host Steve Dale to talk about vaccines. What is the truth about vaccines in general? Are adjuvants dangerous? Should we all get a flu vaccine, especially this year? What percent of people need the COVID vaccine to affect all of us? Will a booster be necessary – why do we need those for some vaccines? Dr. Bauer is here to answer all our questions.
