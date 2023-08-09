Dr. Javier Guevara, Jr., a family practitioner at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, joins Lisa Dent to explain what water toxicity is, what causes it, and knowing how to spot the symptoms. This is following the news of an Indiana mother who died of water toxicity after drinking too much water on vacation.

