How can we tell the difference between flu symptoms and COVID-19?

Health
Posted: / Updated:

Anna Davlantes and Dr. George Chiampas, assistant professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University. (WGN Radio)

Dr. George Chiampas, emergency medicine and sports medicine specialist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the CDC saying indoor COVID-19 can spread beyond 6 feet, the similarity between flu and COVID-19 symptoms and what you need to do if you have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

