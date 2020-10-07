Dr. George Chiampas, emergency medicine and sports medicine specialist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the CDC saying indoor COVID-19 can spread beyond 6 feet, the similarity between flu and COVID-19 symptoms and what you need to do if you have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
How can we tell the difference between flu symptoms and COVID-19?
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Coronavirus by State
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.