Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins the morning show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most talks to Wendy Snyder about Christmas gifts for seniors, like a blood pressure monitor an resistance bands. He also answers listener questions and discusses what gifts to get your parents and children, like an iWatch or a cookbook.
