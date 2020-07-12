WGN Radio’s Mark Carman and Andy Masur talk to Dr Jeffrey Kopin, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, about sports returning and the latest updates about the coronavirus. This includes a message from the doctor explaining why getting the vaccine, when it’s available, is important.
Here is the reason why you will need to get the coronavirus vaccine when it is available
