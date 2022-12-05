Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most discusses the increase in COVID and flu rates in Chicago, how to know if you’re sick, his recommendations for over-the-counter medications, and how many times you can wear a disposable mask. He also shared details about gifts that could benefit someone’s health, like a laptop stand, foam roller, water filters, and health trackers.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction