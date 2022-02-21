Heart health facts and a fourth COVID vaccination shot?

FILE – A 62-year-old nursing home resident receives a COVID-19 booster shot in New York on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A study released on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 that compares coronavirus protection from prior infection and vaccination in New York and California concludes getting the shots is still the safest way to prevent COVID-19. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most discussed the possibility of receiving a fourth COVID shot and how it would be created. Later on, Dr. Most took some time to talk about heart disease. He and Bob discussed prevention, knowing the symptoms, and tests to consider. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com.

