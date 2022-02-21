Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most discussed the possibility of receiving a fourth COVID shot and how it would be created. Later on, Dr. Most took some time to talk about heart disease. He and Bob discussed prevention, knowing the symptoms, and tests to consider. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com.
Heart health facts and a fourth COVID vaccination shot?
by: Hayley BoydPosted: / Updated: