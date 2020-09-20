Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Have we seen the second wave of the virus yet?

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Matt Bubala to discuss the latest COVID-19 news including vaccine updates, COVID-19 mutations, and if we have seen the second wave of the virus. Plus, Dr. Most answers listener calls and texts.

