Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most discusses how prostate cancer should be treated and why muscle workouts are an important part of your daily routine. He also talks about an asthma medication shortage, how your sleep routine can effect your vaccines, and what the healthiest Girl Scout cookies are.

