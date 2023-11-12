Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean Richards for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most begins this week by giving a quick COVID update. Then Dr. Most talks about what foods you should try eat during Thanksgiving to stay healthy. And of course Dr. Most answers your questions.
