Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most discusses the increase in common cold cases and a healthy BMI for older people. He also talks about a clinical trial of a new drug for people who smoke, which medications are in short supply, and negotiations for the price of generic medications.

