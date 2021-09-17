FDA panel rejects COVID vaccine booster for broad use – What does that mean for you?

Dr. Robert Murphy, Professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, joins Jon Hansen (filling-in for Steve Bertrand) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration decided to only allow emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for people 65 and up and those at high risk of severe illness.
“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka