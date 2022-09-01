Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the new COVID-19 booster shots that were approved by the Food and Drug Administration that target the omicron BA.5 subvariant, and when you should take it.

