Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to discuss the commonality of upper respiratory infections, when to get another COVID booster, and why you should have a good relationship with your doctor. He also talked about the FDA’s latest approval of the COVID vaccine for kids five and under.
A nursing student administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas on April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)