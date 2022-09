Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dean and Dr. Most talk about biking safety tips in honor of Bike the Drive. Then Dr. Most tells you everything you need to know about the new vaccine being approved by the FDA and CDC and that it could be available as soon as Tuesday. Then, of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction