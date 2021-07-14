Drug overdoses in America hit record high in 2020

"All of our focus was on COVID...but we have to realize that addictions did not stop."- Dr. Kevin Most Chief Medical Officer, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

FILE – In this Sunday, May 10, 2020 file photo, Sharon Rivera adjusts flowers and other items left at the grave of her daughter, Victoria, at Calvary Cemetery in New York, on Mother’s Day. Victoria died of a drug overdose in Sept. 22, 2019, when she just 21 years old. According to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, drug overdose deaths soared to a record 93,000 last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how the lockdowns, and stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic contributed to a significant rise in drug addiction and overdoses.

