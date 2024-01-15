Dr. Sindhu Aderson from Northwestern Medicine talks to WGN Radio’s Dave Plier, filling in for Bob Sirott, about why everyone seems to be sick with either the flu, COVID, or RSV, how to recognize the symptoms, and what preventative measures you can take.
Dr. Sindhu Aderson from Northwestern Medicine: High levels of flu, RSV and COVID and what to do
by: Iridian Fierro
