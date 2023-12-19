Dr. Samuel Kim, thoracic surgeon at the Northwestern Medicine Canning Thoracic Institute, joins John Williams to talk about actor Andre Braugher being diagnosed with lung cancer months before his death, when lung cancer is typically diagnosed, why he recommends getting a CT scan to check your lung health, how many cases of lung cancer are because of smoking, and the amount of people they are seeing with lung cancer who have never smoked.

