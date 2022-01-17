Dr. Robert Murphy: ‘The vaccines work great. They keep you out of the hospital and they keep you alive’

Dr. Robert Murphy, Professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, joins John to talk about the efficacy of the vaccines, how contagious the omicron variant is, how many breakthrough cases we are currently seeing, and what we know about people experiencing loss of taste and smell as well as those people who are still suffering from ‘brain fog.’
