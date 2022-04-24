Dr. Robert Murphy, Professor of Infectious Diseases, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, join Dean to give a COVID update. Dr. Murphy talks about the mask mandate being lifted for public travel this past week, and shares he still recommends wearing a mask on public transportation and in large public gatherings. Then Dr. Murphy takes questions from the listeners.
Dr. Robert Murphy recommends that masks still be worn on public transportation
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
