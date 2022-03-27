Dr. Robert Murphy, Professor of Infectious Diseases, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, join Dean to give a COVID update. Dr. Murphy discusses the concern level over the BA2 omicron variant. Dr. Murphy also provides updates on a second booster shot and who could be eligible for it as well as oral treatments for COVID. Dr. Murphy answers listener questions and more!
BA2. New variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Subvariant of Omicron. Design horizontal. Virus design and black text (Fernando Astasio/Getty Images)
