Dr. Robert Murphy on the lifting of mask mandates

Dr. Robert Murphy, professor of infectious diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, joins Dean Richards to talk about the lifting of mask mandates on Monday. Dr. Murphy says he’s comfortable with where the COVID numbers are and that masks should only be worn in places where allowing extra space isn’t possible.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
MORE DEAN RICHARDS
Dean’s Bio
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
FoodTime
Dean’s Bio
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
FoodTime