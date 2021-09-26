Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Dr. Robert Murphy on getting your flu and booster shots at the same time

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. An untold number of Americans have managed to get COVID-19 booster shots even though the U.S. government hasn’t approved them. They’re doing so by taking advantage of the nation’s vaccine surplus and loose tracking of those who have been fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Dr. Robert Murphy, Professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine, joins Dean Richards on this Sunday morning’s 9:30 COVID-19 segment. Dr. Murphy addresses the decline in COVID cases and attributes it to the increase in vaccination numbers. Dean asks where we currently stand on booster shots and who is eligible to receive them. Dr. Murphy wraps up his visits by answering calls and texts from listeners.

