Dr. Murphy is a Professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. He joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. Dr. Murphy talks about the new COVID-19 Delta variant and why public officials are concerned with how contagious it is. Plus, Dean takes calls and texts from listeners with COVID-19 questions for Dr. Murphy.
Dr. Robert Murphy discusses the contagious Delta variant
