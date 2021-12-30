Dr. Robert Murphy addresses concerns on how to safely celebrate New Year’s Eve

Dr. Robert Murphy, professor of infectious diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, joins Dean Richards (in for Bob Sirott) to talk about the new Omicron variant, addresses concerns surrounding how to celebrate New Year’s Eve, and answers listeners questions.

