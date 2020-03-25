Dr. Oz explains what you should know about the current state of COVID-19

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Cardiac Surgeon and host of The Dr. Oz Show joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss what he knows about the current state of the COVID-19 outbreak, and his opinion on the current drugs being tested in clinical trials to fight it.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!