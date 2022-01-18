Dr. Michael Bauer: Will we need another booster shot to fight omicron?

A man receives his Covid-19 vaccine at a free distribution of rapid test kits to people receiving their vaccines or boosters at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, on January 7, 2022. – Los Angeles County reported more than 37,000 new coronavirus cases on January 6, breaking records again as a regional surge of the Omicron variant continues. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Michael Bauer, Medical Director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about the importance of continuing to wear face coverings when appropriate, the good news coming out about the omicron variant in Illinois, why we still need to be vigilant as many states have not reached the peak of omicron, how effective a fourth vaccine dose is against omicron, and the amount of people suffering from the loss of taste from COVID.

