Dr. Michael Bauer: Will we need another booster shot to fight omicron?

Dr. Michael Bauer, Medical Director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about the importance of continuing to wear face coverings when appropriate, the good news coming out about the omicron variant in Illinois, why we still need to be vigilant as many states have not reached the peak of omicron, how effective a fourth vaccine dose is against omicron, and the amount of people suffering from the loss of taste from COVID.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter