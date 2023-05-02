Dr. Michael Bauer, Medical Director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about the number of people suffering from allergies, how long you should wear a mask after you’ve had COVID, what you should know about a new COVID variant causing pink eye, the likelihood we see a major COVID surge, and when we will see updated guidance on COVID vaccines.
Dr. Michael Bauer: When will we see updated guidance on COVID vaccines?
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.