Dr. Michael Bauer: When will children under 12 be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine?

Dr. Michael Bauer, Medical Director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about some sobering statistics with regards to the pandemic and rising cases, the need to get more people vaccinated, if we’ll see a post-Labor Day spike, what we should know about the new Mu variant, the latest on the possibility of children under 12 being eligible for vaccines, if we should be concerned about the number of breakthrough cases, and when we might expect booster shots to become widely available.
Click for more.)