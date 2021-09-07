Dr. Michael Bauer: When will children under 12 be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine?

Brandon Rivera, a Los Angeles County emergency medical technician, gives a second does of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to Aaron Delgado, 16, at a pop up vaccine clinic in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, August 23, 2021. – The US Food and Drug Administration on August 23, fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid shot, triggering a new wave of vaccine mandates as the Delta variant batters the country.
Around 52 percent of the American population is fully vaccinated, but health authorities have hit a wall of vaccine hesitant people, impeding the national campaign. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Michael Bauer, Medical Director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about some sobering statistics with regards to the pandemic and rising cases, the need to get more people vaccinated, if we’ll see a post-Labor Day spike, what we should know about the new Mu variant, the latest on the possibility of children under 12 being eligible for vaccines, if we should be concerned about the number of breakthrough cases, and when we might expect booster shots to become widely available.

Anna Davlantes
Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)

