Dr. Michael Bauer: What you need to know about mix-and-match booster shots

Dr. Michael Bauer, Medical Director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about what we know about mix and match booster shots, the White House detailing plans to roll out Covid-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, Governor Pritzker saying the mask mandate could be loosening before the holidays, and a new study show that unvaccinated people should expect to catch COVID-19 every 16 months.
Click for more.)
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter