Dr. Michael Bauer: What you need to know about mix-and-match booster shots

Health
SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Safeway pharmacist Ashley McGee fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccination at a vaccination booster shot clinic on October 01, 2021 in San Rafael, California. Marin County opened its first COVID-19 booster shot clinic inside a former Victoria’s Secret store at Northgate Mall. The clinic is giving priority to residents over 75 years old but is open to all ages that are eligible to receive the Pfizer booster. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Dr. Michael Bauer, Medical Director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about what we know about mix and match booster shots, the White House detailing plans to roll out Covid-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, Governor Pritzker saying the mask mandate could be loosening before the holidays, and a new study show that unvaccinated people should expect to catch COVID-19 every 16 months.

