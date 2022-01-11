Dr. Michael Bauer: ‘We need to get those vaccines in children’s arms and that’s what is going to help keep them in school safely’

Dr. Michael Bauer, Medical Director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about the difference between KN95 and N95 masks. What do you need to know? Dr. Bauer also talks about what needs to be done to make sure kids are safe in school. He also discusses the sudden death of the one and only Bob Saget.
