Dr. Michael Bauer: ‘We need to get those vaccines in children’s arms and that’s what is going to help keep them in school safely’

Health
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 12: First grade student, seven-year-old Rihanna Chihuaque, receives a covid-19 vaccine at Arturo Velasquez Institute on November 12, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The city of Chicago closed all public schools today, declaring the day Vaccination Awareness Day, with the hope of getting as many students as possible vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Michael Bauer, Medical Director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about the difference between KN95 and N95 masks. What do you need to know? Dr. Bauer also talks about what needs to be done to make sure kids are safe in school. He also discusses the sudden death of the one and only Bob Saget.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m. JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute

More NewsClick

Popular