Dr. Michael Bauer: ‘We are clearly not over the pandemic yet’

Dr. Michael Bauer, Medical Director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about the safety of the mask mandate ending, how he feels the State of Illinois handled the pandemic as news broke of Dr. Ngozi Ezike’s announcement that she will be stepping down, and the likelihood we see masking and other mitigation factors come back.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.