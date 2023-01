Coronavirus and DNA, virus mutation. New variant and strain of SARS CoV 2. Microscopic view. 3D rendering

Dr. Michael Bauer, medical director at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital, joins Lisa Dent to explain what the latest COVID strain dubbed the Kraken is, what the symptoms are, and how it compares to other COVID variants.

