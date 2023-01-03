Dr. Micah Eimer, Cardiologist, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about the injury sustained to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Dr. Eimer explains what Damar Hamlin’s doctors will need to do to figure out how this injury happened, the chances of his full recovery, if children are more susceptible to this sort of injury, and the importance of knowing CPR and having access to a defibrillator in these type of situations.

